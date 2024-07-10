Cash prizes at angling club's East Fife Open

Beach fishing in Fife.

The East Fife Shore Angling Club hosts the East Fife Open on Sunday, July 14 with a £250 prize for the anglers who land the heaviest cod and weigh-in the biggest bag.

The second placed angler in the heavies bag section wins £150 and the third £100.

Fishing is from 1am to 4pm and registration is at Anstruther Golf Course from 9am to 10am. All leave at 10am.

Boundaries are Elie Harbour to St Andrews and there is a £15 entry fee with £5 going to the heaviest cod.