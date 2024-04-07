Ceres Bowling Green Opening
Ceres Bowling Green opens for the 2024 season on Saturday, 20 April at 2.00 pm.
After the official opening of the green a match will be played between the President's and Vice-President's team. Thereafter members sign up for their membership for 2024 and submit competition entry forms. New members are especially welcome to try out bowls before deciding if they wish to join the club. Finally, tea, coffe and biscuits will be served to all participants.