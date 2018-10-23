Champions hammered by Saints

Saints Women’s water polo continued breaking new ground with a statement 35-6 home win over reigning British Universities Champions Durham.

St Andrews had never before beaten Durham in the Premier league, but as the first period developed there was only going to be one winner in this match.

Incredibly, Saints raced to an 11-0 lead by the end of the first quarter with multiple goals from Ruby Versfeld, Laura Jimenez and Kim Watson.

There was no way into the game for Durham as the goals continued to fly in, Rebekah Kaufman, Becky Yates, Caitlin Donnelly, Brynn Walsh, Meg Hedrick and Nikki Thompson all added their names to the scoresheet while at the defensive end, goalkeeper Alex Maher made a season high 14 saves.

Saints were: Alex Maher, Brynn Walsh, Rebekah Kaufman, Nikki Thompson, Ruby Brown, Becky Yates, Kate Mackie, Ruby Versfeld, Caitlin Donnelly, Meg Hedrick, Kim Watson, Laura Jimenez and Elle Futernick.