Charity benefits thanks to generosity of St Regulus members

Scotland’s charity, Air Ambulance, has received a cash boost thanks to the enterprise of a St Andrews ladies’ golf club.

Each year, members of the St Regulus Ladies’ Golf Club spearhead a range of events in aid of the captain’s chosen charity. The annual programme is organised by the club captain and her vice-captain, with assistance from members of the committee.Fundraising events included a prize draw held at the annual dinner, which was supported by local businesses. Members also donated generously at other events.

Pictured is Ann Robertson and Rhoda Wilson, captain and vice-captain of St Regulus Ladies’ GC presenting the cheque to Gwenyth Mitchell (centre).