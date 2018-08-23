Charlie Mosey says thanks to Fife Flyers fans as he moves on

As a new season of ice hockey begins, Charlie Mosey has confirmed his retirement from the game.

He iced with Fife Flyers in season 2017-18, winning the Gardiner Conference and adding his name to them long line of winners of the Fife Free Press’ Mirror of Merit trophy.

Charlie Mosey with the Gardiner Conference trophy. Pic: Steve Gunn

For a player who came across on a trial basis, it worked out more than alright – his work rate and strength saw him compared to Fife legend, Russell Monteith, and he quickly became a fans favourite.

Mosey came to Kirkcaldy after consulting fellow Dartmouth College alumni, Matt Reber, who iced with the team from 2013-15, and quickly earned a spot on the roster.

He iced in 49 games, scoring 15 goals and 21 assists, but the stats only tell part of his contribution to the conference-winning team.

Now, at the age of 26, he is leaving his skates in the locker and won’t be lacing up this season.

In a message, posted on his Instagram account, Mosey paid tribute to everyone who had supported him.

“Thank you to family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, and fans who made it such an incredible experience,’’ he said.

“When I first put on the skates at two years old, I always dreamed of playing at the highest level but never could have imagined the journey the game of hockey would take me on including playing college hockey at Dartmouth and continuing on professionally throughout the US and UK.

“To the game that took away my teeth but gave me some great memories along the way - thank you.’’