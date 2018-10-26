Chase Schaber out “for foreseeable future” as Flyers sign Barasa

Fife Flyers have moved to find immediate cover following the news key forward, Chase Schaber faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

He is ruled out “for the foreseeable future” after pulling up in Saturday’s game against Nottingham Panthers.

Marcus Basara signed for Fife Flyers, October 2018

Assessments by the team’s medical staff delivered the grim news he won’t be icing again for “a significant amount of time.”

Schaber is the player who sets the mood in the dressing-room, and is a huge component of the club’s plans on the ice, and he will be a huge loss as the team continues to push at the very top of the table after a string of impressive early season victories.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, said: “The results have come back and they aren’t great, Chase will be out for a significant amount of time.

“He is an important player for us and this is a blow to the promising start we have had this season. He will work hard with the medical team to get back asap.”

Flyers have bought some breathing space with the short-term pick-up of Marcus Basara who lost his spot on Manchester Storm’s roster after they signed former Flyer, Brendan Brooks.

Basara (25) is a right-winger in his second year as a pro hockey player.

A native of Vancouver, he spent four seasons studying at University of Alaska-Fairbanks, icing with their NCAA Division One side, Alaska Nanooks.

He spent last season jumping around clubs in the ECHL, icing with Orlando Solar Bears, Allen Americans, Wheeling Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets.

He came to the UK at the start of the season, and his immediate availability saw Flyers bring him to Kirkcaldy.

He has joined on an initial try-out contract.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, said: “He will be here on an initial tryout with the aim of staying beyond that period.

“He has a big frame and a good skill set, he skates well and on our big ice should be an asset to his game – something that he may not have had an opportunity to show on Manchester’s smaller ice pad.”

Hutchins added: “We want to thank the directors for supporting this swift move in difficult circumstances.”

Off the ice, Flyers will also welcome former Slough Jets player, Jon Remple, in a guest coach capacity for the next three weeks.

A close friend of head coach Todd Dutiaume, he is currently head coach of the University of Manitoba national women’s team.

Long-standing fans will recall him playing for Jets against Flyers in the days of the BNL and the British championship play-off final showdown in Hull which Flyers won on sudden death penalties in 1998-99.

Dutiaume said: “Jon and I go way back to our junior days and have remained good friends over the years.

“When we initially discussed the idea of coming over it developed into a reality quite swiftly.

“Jon has developed into an excellent coach with a strong knowledge of the game.

Jeff and I look forward to working with him and showing him our proud and historic organisation.”