Chloe takes a first step to GB&I pick

Chloe Goadby has been selected as part af an initial Great Britain and Ireland squad of 19 players by The R&A in preparation for the Vagliano Trophy match against the Continent of Europe at Royal St George’s next year.

St Regulus member Chloe, from St Andrews, is aiming to be part of the biennial encounter which will be played on the Kent coast from 28-29 June.

GB&I have not won the match since 2005 when they defeated the Continent of Europe 13-11 at Golf de Chantilly.

Chloe, Hannah Darling, Connie Jaffrey and Hannah McCook join Shannon McWilliam in making up a contingent of five players from Scotland included in the group.

Elaine Ratcliffe, who will lead the team for the first time as captain of GB&I, said: “We have selected a talented group of players and they all now have a chance to make their case to be included in the team.”

The GB&I team will comprise the two highest ranked golfers in the World Amateur Golf Ranking™ on May 29 and six players chosen by The R&A Women’s Selection Committee

Six players will be selected on Monday June 3 following the St Rule Trophy and two players selected on June 17 following the Women’s Amateur Championship at Royal County Down.

Elaine Ratcliffe added: “We will be monitoring their results closely over the coming months as well as the performances of other players who still have time to play their way into our plans ahead of selecting the eight golfers to play at Royal St George’s.”