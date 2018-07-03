Chris leads them home at the Balbirnie series

Falkland Trail Runners were amongst the 63 athletes who navigated the paths and trails of the five mile course of the Balbirnie Trailbusters Series.

In the end the runners were led home by Chris Russell in 25 minutes 59 seconds.

Second place was secured by Falkland Trail Runner Mike Murdoch who crossed the finish line in 29 minutes 21 seconds. Shona Young was the victor in the women’s category, finishing in seventh place overall in 32 minutes.

The FTR finishing positions were: 2 Mike Murdoch 28.36, 6 Kevin Murray 30.36,23 Stuart Bruce 36.40,28 Bill Duff 37.21,29 Tony Gallagher 37.45,32 Tim Bennison 39.31,41 Annie Gibson 42.06,48 Allan Sheret 42.53.

The next race in the series takes place on Sunday, August 5.

The Falkland club were represented in the final race of the 12k Chacefield Wood Trail Series at Denny.

FTR finishing times were: Bill Duff 1:13.41,Alison Marven 1:17.26,Karen Campbell 1:20.35 and Alan Sheret 1:31.06.

Rosemary and John Lee took part in the Forfar Hill Race finishing in 51m 12 and 56m 27s respectively.

At the midweek Milnathort Dash run over a five miles course Tony Martin was the leading Skwerl finishing 27th overall and second over-60.

He was followed home by 43 Mike Murdoch 37.47,49 Chris Laing 38.18,59 Andy Harley 40.06,61 & 3 F40 Susanne Lumsden 40.20, 76 Alan Gardener 41.57, 105 Tim Bennison 48.23, 146 Alexa Tweddle 58.38.

Some 25 Skwerls lined up for the 6.1 miles Sandy Slither race from Lower Largo to Elie. First member to finish in fifth place was Gordon Mathieson in 38 minutes 01 seconds.