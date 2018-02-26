Chris stays on the front foot in race series event

Chris Russell of Leven Las Vegas Running Club savoured the winning feeling while out in action this weekend.

He was taking part in the Skull Mountain Winter Challenge series of trail races held at Balbirnie Park near Markinch.

The series sees competitors come from all over the take part, but it’s the local runner who used his knowledge of the area to again finish high up the leaderboard.

Sunday morning was the final event in the three-race series with Chris holding the overall lead after the first two race.

The race organisers had set out a tough course with a couple of testing uphill sections and the customary stream crossing to challenge competitors.

However in bright sunshine and perfect running conditions, experienced runner Chris made light of these obstacles and maintained his leading position in the series by finishing in second place on the day.

This was a hard fought achievement for Chris who had been battling a chest infection in the days prior to the race.

But the local ace brushed aside his symptoms as he continued to dominate the challenge series

Joining Chris in the field of around 150 runners were recent Leven Las Vegas Couch to 5k graduates Lynsay Bell, Dawn Watson and Jenni Johnstone.

All three ladies continued their excellent progress as part of the local club by successfully completing the full series of races.

Also running for Leven Las Vegas were Jim Dunstan and Barry West.

At the weekend parkruns there were several notable personal best times among the many Leven Las Vegas members who took advantage of the fine Saturday morning sunshine to compete.

At Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, Donna Rodger, Douglas Clews and Lesley Turnbull were rewarded for their effort with new terrific new personal bests.

Meanwhile at the North Inch in Perth, Sarah Ives also improved on her previous best time.