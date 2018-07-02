Chris takes second place in the heat at Benarty’s trail race

A very busy week for Leven Las Vegas Running Club began at Benarty Gala Trail Race where 16 members participated in the tough hilly event.

In very hot and testing conditions Chris Russell had a fine run to finish in second place overall, followed by young Bryan McLaren in eighth place.

Also taking part for LLV were Iain Wallace, Alan Davie, Kevin Hughes, Mark McLean, John Kay, Jeff Taylor, Davie Hogg, Gillian Easton, Annie Gibson, Bex Oakenfull, Peter Rieu-Clarke, Lynsay Bell, Dawn Watson and Claire Doak.

In midweek there was a large LLV turnout for the Sandy Slither organised by Fife AC which starts at Lower Largo and crosses the beaches at Largo Bay, Earlsferry and Elie before finishing at the Ship Inn in Elie.

Alan Davie and Iain Wallace led the way for the Leven club, followed by Kevin Hughes, Mark McLean, Matthew Miller, Gordon Christie, Jeff Taylor, Dan Haran, Terry Cullen, Tam Cullen, Gillian Easton, Jemma Guild, Carole Mowbray, Grant Stevenson, Ross Johnson, Annie Gibson, Peter Rieu-Clarke, Karen Richards and Teresa Guild.

On Thursday evening was the Balbirnie Duathlon hosted by Glenrothes Triathlon Club. The event starts with a 5km run then a 20km cycle before finishing with a 2.5km run. Leven club members Alan Davie and Mark McLean finished only a couple of seconds apart, both achieving top 20 places. Other LLV there were Gordon Christie, John Kay, Jeff Taylor, Terry Cullen, Nathan Ferguson, Douglas Clews and Bob Wylie.

On the same night Chris Russell and Annie Gibson returned to Chacefield Wood near Denny for the third and final event in a series of trail races. Chris had won the previous two events and confirmed his victory in the overall series by also speeding home in first place in this one.

Russell continued his fine form a few days later at the Trail Busters event at Balbirnie Park where he was again first. Chris was joined by LLV clubmates Annie Gibson, Lynsay Bell and Dawn Watson with Annie finishing first in her age category. At the weekend parkruns Claire Doak set a PB in Kirkcaldy.