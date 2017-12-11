Club of the Year honour for Methil based group

Methil’s Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club is in pole position after being named as the Local Club of the Year at The Sunday Mail sportscotland Scottish Sports Awards.

Since its inception, the club has went all out to give motorbike enthusiasts a safe and controlled environment, helping to reduce bike related crime in the area while introducing the sport to many new members.

With the help of direct club investment from sportscotland, the national agency for sport, and Scottish Motor Sports, KORMC has now taken on a coach to encourage youngsters at school to get involved in motorsport through free introduction sessions.

David Paton, club programme co-ordinator, admitted it was great to see the club’s work for members and its local community recognised at the glitzy awards bash with fellow winners including Brendan Rodgers, Leigh Griffiths, Sammi Kinghorn and Paul Lawrie

He said: “Kingdom Off Road was formed in response to a community crisis I guess; there were so many young people within Levenmouth, Kennoway, Methil areas running about the streets on off road motorcycles without any helmets causing themselves danger.

“There were accidents and incidents but it was also causing a lot of injuries to other people.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to win this award.

“Most of our work is done by committed volunteers who put in so much work for the young people. When we talk about sport we don’t think about motorsport, there is very little recognition of the fitness and dedication required to perform.

“Thanks to sportscotland’s direct club investment we have been able to employ a coach who will be going into high schools to encourage even more young people to get involved in the sport.”

David and his team have set out to change the negative perception of motorcyclists within their local communities. Their commitment has helped towards a steady decrease in bike related crime in the Fife area and their 12-week programmes offer youngsters lessons in life beyond the sport.

Club member Benn Sweet is relishing the environment the club has created, saying it’s where he wants to spend all his free time now.

Benn said: “Before I was going down the beach, up to the woods. This has changed that.

“I just come here now. I’m getting a bike at Christmas and I’m going to start racing.”

David revealed the Club of the Year award was not the only recognition KORMC have had, the club continually receives good feedback from the police for the work they do in bringing down motorcycle related crime and helping young people in the Fife area.

For further information about sportscotland, go to sportscotland.org.uk