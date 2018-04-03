Club shows charitable side during celebrations

This week Leven Las Vegas Running Club celebrated its fifth anniversary since being formed in 2013. The club has been hugely successful, with several hundred runners and joggers having joined the ranks in the last five years.

The club has become well known for its charitable activities and members marked the occasion of this significant anniversary by attending training dressed as Elvises, super heroes and movie characters to raise funds for Sport Relief.

On the same evening, the regular quarterly club time trial event took place.

This gives members the opportunity to show how much they have improved over the course of a three month period.

Donna Rodger was the winner of the Caley Cup for being the biggest improver.

On Saturday morning was the John Muir ultramarathon event along a 30 mile route from Port Seton to Dunbar following the John Muir way via Aberlady, Gullane and North Berwick.

Competitors have the choice of running the full distance or taking it on as a relay team.

LLV’s Robin Pate has a big year ahead with ultra marathons planned at the Highland Fling race in April and Tiree in September and he showed that his training has been going well by having an excellent run over the full 30 mile distance. Davie Hogg and Jim Dunstan paired up to run 15 miles each and had the distinction of finishing in second place in the relay.

Karen Capewell also took part in the relay with teammate Kevin Funnel of Falkland Trail Runners.

On Sunday morning several LLV members took part in the Tay Ten road race organised by Perth Road Runners. Bryan McLaren and Kevin Hughes both had excellent performances, finishing in 15th and 22nd place respectively in a large field of 300 runners. LLV ladies Jemma Guild, Teresa Guild, Karen Richards, Bex Oakenfull and Sarah Ives also ran well.

At Kirkcaldy parkrun on Saturday morning Donna Rodger followed up her Caley Cup win in midweek by setting a new personal best time.

Also achieving new PBs were Gayle Moran, Linsay Bell and Lesley Turnbull.