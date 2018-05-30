Coaching pays off for Elie pupils

After five sessions of coaching at their respective primary schools Kirkton of Largo and Elie primary schools met in the final of the Largo CC tournament at East Drive.

While the weather was cold the competition was hot with Elie emerging as the winners of the best of three match final. Scores were remarkably close with the final outcome depending very much on some big hitting by the Elie captain in the final over of play. Both teams showed great enthusiasm and no little skill and were a credit to their schools.

Previous winners Kirkton of Largo saw the Robin Storrie Trophy pass on to Elie.

A significant number of those taking part play regularly in Largo CC’s kwikcricket squad which practices on Fridays at East Drive Upper Largo. New players welcome.