Commonwealth Games: Mark Szaranek wins silver

Glenrothes swimmer Mark Szaranek delivered a fantastic performance to claim silver at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old, now out in America swimming for the Florida Gators university team during a four-year scholarship, finished second in the 400m individual medley in his Games’ debut behind Australia’s Clyde Lewis.

Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand took the bronze, while Szaranek’s time of 4:13.72 was a personal best.

Szaranek also helped Team Scotland to a bronze medals in the 4x200m and 4x100m freestyle relay, but was just edged out of the medals himself in the 200m individual medley, taking fourth.

After the 4x200m bronze success, Szaranek said: “The mood in the camp is great and it was brilliant to see Duncan pick up the first gold from the pool for Scotland.

“That was my first time on the relay on such a big stage and it was really special. The crowd is great and the Team Scotland support has been amazing.”

Szaranek and Team Scotland were also unlucky not to be on the podium for the men’s 4x100m medley relay where they also just missed out in fourth place, creating a new Scottish record in the process.

Mel Young, chairman of sportscotland, said: “Congratulations to Mark on winning a silver medal in a personal best time.

“To win a medal at this level is a huge achievement, but to win one at your first Commonwealth Games is very special indeed.”

Szaranek first started swimming in Glenrothes Swimming Pool at Glenrothes Swimming Club as a youngster in his hometown and is coached by his father John Szaranek and Gregg Troy.

After finishing school Szaranek moved out to Florida to do his scholarship and continued his swimming career at the Florida Gators.

Szaranek narrowly missed out on the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 but showed his credentials last year when he won two silver medals at the British Championships and in the NCAA Championships in America he swam to gold and bronze in the short course events.