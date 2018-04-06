Commonwealth Games silver medal for Kirkcaldy swimmer

Fife swimmer Mark Szaranek has this afternoon won SILVER in the pool at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Kirkcaldy born swimmer who learned to swim at Glenrothes pool, and who is now based in Florida, training with the renowned Florida Gators team at the University of Florida, took the silver medal in the Men’s 400 Freestyle Medley.

A member of Scotland’s Commonwealth Games squad, Mark came second behind Clyde Lewis of Australia who won gold, with a finishing time of 4min 13.12sec . Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand was third.