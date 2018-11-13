Conditions perfect for some cross country racing action

Fife AC were out in force at the Scottish Short Course Cross Country Championships at the former race course in Lanark.

The flat course and dry underfoot conditions made for competitive races and there were strong performances from Fife AC runners.

Struan Bennett just missed making the top 10 in the U15 boys’ race, running well to place 12th in 6.17.

In the U17 men’s race, which was won by European Youth 1500m Champion Kane Elliot of Falkirk Victoria Harriers, Kirkcaldy duo Iain McWhinnie and Ben Sandilands also just missed out on the top 10, finishing in 13th and 14th place respectively.

No fewer than 14 Fife AC women took part in the highly competitive senior women’s race, which was won by Great Britain 1500m runner Jemma Reekie of Kilbarchan AAC.

First Fife AC runner home was Jenny Selman, who enjoyed her highest ever placing at the event in 13th.

Top Fife AC results were as follows: Senior men: 47 Sam Fernando 12.36; Senior women: 13 Jenny Selman 14.11, 36 Helen Sharpe 14.48, 39 Jen Cruickshanks 14.53, 40 Jen Spence 14.55; U17 men: 13 Iain McWhinnie 10.17, 14 Ben Sandilands 10.18, 29 Gavin McWhinnie 10.39, 41 Peter Scott 10.49; U15 girls: 37 Hayley Brown 7.26, 51 Libby Smith 7.40; U15 boys: 12 Struan Bennett 6.17, 41 Jamie Lessels 6.40, 42 Lewis Donnelly 6.40.

Sisters Anna and Isla Hedley, who were recently part of the gold medal winning relay team at the National Cross Country Relay Championships, travelled south to Milton Keynes for the second instalment of the British Athletics Cross Country Challenge.

Racing some of the best young cross country runners in the country, Anna won the U15 girls’ race by 10 seconds from Hattie Reynolds of North Norfolk Harriers. Close behind was younger sister Isla, who placed 11th in 15.43.