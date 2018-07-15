Connor finishes with a flourish

Five birdies down the final back nine at Gullane saw Connor Syme end his Scottish Open campaign on a high.

It was too little too late for him nab one of the Open Championship places up for grabs at the Rolex Series Event but, with the Drumoig 23-year-old on the fringes of the top 110 in the Race to Dubai standings, it’ll prove a welcome points boost as he aims to secure a tour card outright for the next campaign.

It’s been an up and down Scottish Open campaign for Connor who at one point was concerned about making the cut before then breaking the course record with a 62 at Gullane.

He’ll now take a break from competitive golf for a week before renewing his European Tour campaign at the Porsche European Open in Germany.

After signing for his final round 67, Syme said: “It’s a case of what could have been really.

“I played a lot of really good stuff but haven’t taken advantage at times.

“I had two brilliant rounds, one extra special with the 62, but a 71 and a 72 in this company isn’t quite good enough.

“I’ll reflect on that and how I can get it a bit better.”