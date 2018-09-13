Connor hops straight on a plane to Netherlands

Drumoig European Tour pro Connor Syme is aiming to bounce back into the points places this weekend when the tour stops off at the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

Syme is sitting just outside the top 110 in the Race to Dubai rankings and knows that a couple of high finishes should see him pick up full playing rights for next season.

Those within the top 110 are given rights, with Connor currently poised to break in to those places in 116th.

Connor, who missed the cut at last week’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland after carding rounds of 74 and 66, started his campaign in the Nethlerlands on Thursday afternoon along with Rak Hyun Cho and Mark Reynolds.