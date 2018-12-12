Convincing win wraps up title for uni side

The Saints travelled to Newcastle knowing that another victory would clinch the BUCS (British Universities & Colleges Sport) Premier League title for the first time in the history of the club.

The uni’s water polo team have been cruising towards the title for some weeks now, having racked up a couple of heavy wins in the pool against their leading opposition.

Despite some understandable nerves in the most recent match, St Andrews started the match determined not to let the chance of sealing the Premier League slip this week.

Captain Ruby Versfeld lead from the front with a dominating centre forward performance resulting in five goals in the first period alone.

Saints were dominant at both ends of the pool as they scored at will while shutting down the Newcastle attacks.

The half time score was 12-2 and St Andrews were in total command.

Second half goals from Kim Watson, Laura Jimenez, Caitlin Donnelly, Kate Mackie, Elle Futernick and Amelia Fletcher showed just how much of a complete team performance this was as Saints ran out winners 22-2 and ensured that the Premier League title would be coming to St Andrews for the first time.

Captain Ruby Versfeld summed it up after the game, saying the title was just reward for a season of graft and dedication.

She said: “This has been the result of incredible hard work and commitment from the players and the coaching staff and a result of continued support for the water polo programme from the University.

“We are delighted to bring this title back to the town.”

The Saints Water Polo team will be seeded number one for the BUCS Play offs in the spring where they will attempt to add the Championship trophy to their Premier League title.

Saints: Alex Maher, Amelia Fletcher, Brynn Walsh, Bekah Kaufman, Nikki Thompson, Becky Yates, Kate Mackie, Caitlin Donnelly, Ruby Versfeld, Meg Hedrick, Kim Watson, Laura Jimenez and Elle Futernick.