Corey takes his podium place at Scottish Champs

Representing Lawhead Primary School at Brodie’s Scottish Schools Swimming Championships, Corey Philip, 10 years old, raced superbly in the 12 and under 50m backstroke event winning bronze.

This was a fantastic experience for the young swimmer, who is also a member of the St Andrews based Step Rock Swimming Club, at the event which was held at Tollcross International Swimming pool in Glasgow, his first competitive swim in a 50 metre pool.

The youngster has been developing rapidly in the pool and continues to impress against his peers.

His time spent in the pool, both with his school and club, is having a terrific effect on the youngster who is expected to pick up many more medals.

Corey only started swimming competitively less than two years ago, where he received a ‘too fast’ award for his 25m backstroke in the Fife Novice Leagues in March 2017.

A spokesperson said: “Commentators at the event discussed how Corey will have another chance at the same event next year.”