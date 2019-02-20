Countdown begins to area’s sports awards

The shortlist for the East Fife Sports Council 2019 Awards Ceremony has been made and the nominees are looking forward to finding out if they will be crowned winner of their sporting category.

This annual sporting event celebrates and recognises the sporting achievements of athletes, coaches and volunteers in North East Fife during 2018.

The council is run by a committee of volunteers who represent the wards of Tay Bridgehead, St Andrews, East Neuk & Landward (including Lundin Links), Cupar, Ceres and Springfield and Howe of Fife and Taycoast.

This year Paul Noble MBE will deliver the keynote speech on the night.

Paul is a celebrated Paralympian, taking part in five successive games, winning a total of 15 Paralympic medals including four golds.

He was awarded an MBE for his contribution to swimming.

Richard Brickley MBE will again host the event.

This year sees a move of venue to the Cupar Corn Exchange and a new partnership with The Sunshine Kitchen who will provide a buffet reception.

This kitchen project is an initiative for young adults with additional needs who prepare and sell food made from local produce sourced around Cupar, giving them the opportunity to learn a range of skills and to gain fun and rewarding experiences.

Team Leader Gayle Nelson said: “Our team are absolutely delighted to have been asked to cater this prestigious event - this is a great opportunity for our team to really showcase their talents.”

A spokesman for the event thanked all who have helped make the event a possibility again this year.

The spokesman added: “We would like to extend sincere thanks to Fishers, EQ Accountants, SRUC Elmwood College, Fyfe McDonald Solicitors, Galbraith, the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, the Rotary Clubs of Cupar, St Andrews and Howe of Fife, Thorntons, the Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council, Kettle Produce, T&N Gilmartin, Kingdom FM, Active Schools and SALSC who sponsor the event and also to Sam Dixon and the Corn Exchange team, Sharp IT Solutions, Rennie Ritchie and Fife Decorative and Fine Arts Society for their support.

“We look forward to seeing everyone on the night.”