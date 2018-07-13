Course record for Connor as he makes the weekend in style

If Peter Whiteford was the man of the moment at Gullane on Thursday, then Friday belonged to fellow Fifer Connor Syme.

The 23-year-old, from Drumoig, departed the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open yesterday over par, and needing a quick start to force his way back into the reckoning.

Syme teed off shortly before 7am with the course empty.

A +1 71 the day before was hardly a disaster, but with scoring low and the cut line expected to be under par, a repeat would see him stay at home for the weekend.

But three birdies in the first few holes quickly turned his scorecard on its head, and these were followed up by another five on the way to a course record making -8 62.

Not only does it see him safely through the cut, but bang into contention for the tournament.

Sadly the same can't be said for Kirkcaldy's Whiteford who started his second round a shot behind the leaders after carding an opening 65.

Round two wasn't as favourable, and a lost ball on 6, which forced a double bogey, was a contributing factor to an eventual 74.

It pushed him well down the leaderboard and likely out of the competition.

Syme has no such worries, and plans on spending the day away from the course with his family and girlfriend before heading back to Gullane on Saturday and making a further climb up the leaderboard.

After his round, he said: "First and foremost I'm delighted to be here for the weekend after yesterday's round.

"It's going to be fun and there really is nothing to lose for me now.

"I'm going to go out and give it a good go.

"Yesterday was a poor round in terms of how I played, I felt I left a lot out there.

"I only had a little bit of time last night to ponder about it and then to get out early this morning was great."

The course record was a by-product of his excellent play, and the Drumoig Euro Tour pro says he hopes he can hang onto it beyond Friday.

"If guys get off to a good chance then there's a chance it may be taken," he said.

"Hopefully nobody beats -8 because to be course record holder with the quality of players who are coming through here is great."