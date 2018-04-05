Crawford quits as Kirkcaldy YM boss

Kirkcaldy YMCA JFC has announced that Kenny Crawford has stepped down as manager.

Club chairman Barrie Lessells confirmed yesterday “with regret” that Crawford had handed in his resignation.

“Kenny has been working very hard during his time at the club and we thank him for all his efforts, and what he has done for the club,” added Lessells. “We wish him well in the future.

his statement continued: “We have appointed an interim manager in Chris Maxwell, to see us to the end of the season and further.

“Chris brings with him a lot of experience from Cowdenbeath FC and SFA coaching, and was previously coaching at Burntisland Shipyard under 20s.

“Once again, I wish Kenny all the best and wish Chris all the best in his interim post.”