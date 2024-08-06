Cricket: Excellent eight-wicket win for Largo in Perth

Largo's first XI captain Hughes Gillin hailed his team for putting in a “dominant performance” last Saturday against Perth Doo’cot as they chalked up an eight-wicket win (Photo: Largo CC)

Largo’s first XI travelled to Doo’cot Park in Perth to face Doo’cot 2s last Saturday in what was a must win match for the visitors if they want to start rising up the lower half of the table as they enter the final month of this season’s Strathmore & Perthshire Cricket Union Division 1.

Captain Hughes Gillin returned for the match and after winning the toss he decided to bowl first.

Gillin opened the bowling with Rowley and Brown looking for early momentum and his side got off to the perfect start as Brown removed Razzak for a duck followed quickly by two further wickets for Rowley of Ferguson and Anderson, the home side now at 14/3.

The pair kept the pressure on unlucky not to add to their wicket tally before Gillin himself in his first over did manage to make a breakthrough with the dangerous Ditchmen gone for just four.

These wickets though brought together Doo’cot’s top runs scores this year of Ahuja and Ali who continued their good form with a 50 partnership to take the home side towards 100 off 30 overs and put the game back in the balance.

Gillin though would turn to spin and Das was able to break the partnership at 73 as a caught and bowled meant Ahuja was dismissed for 39.

The Largo side sensed an opportunity and after Barclay managed to bowl Ali for 47, the visitors managed to get on top.

Udayan dismissed Emslie for just two with Brown returning to take a 2nd wicket clean bowling Patterson for six.

Barclay though would finish the innings taking two further wickets to dismiss the home side for 139 in 41 overs in what was all-around one of the best performances of the season in the field from the Largo side.

In reply, Das opened with Warrender looking to continue the momentum from the first innings but were dealt an initial blow when Das on just six was caught by Ferguson off the bowling of Emslie.

Gillin came in at number three to replace Das and with Warrender managed to build the partnership with Gillin the aggressor finding the boundaries from the start of his innings.

Largo would then move past 50 and Gillin would make it to his own personal 50 at quicker than a run a ball as his innings of six fours and two sixes looked to be easing Largo to victory, before he followed the final of those sixes with his own wicket as he was caught again by Ferguson off Ditchmen for 56, Largo at 75/2.

Coates joined Warrender looking to follow in Gillins footsteps and to the delight of the Largo side he manged this and more.

Along with Warrender, who notched a solid 29-not-out which can’t be underestimated, Coates then sealed the win for Largo in quick-time - smashing seven boundaries in his twenty-four ball 37 to complete the chase in just 25 overs and seal a dominant eight-wicket win.

This was, as captain Gillin noted after the match, the best performance Largo have put in this year, with such a dominant performance to beat a strong opponent at home.

Largo now face Rossie Priory this Saturday.