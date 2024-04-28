Cricket: Largo 2s narrowly defeated in tough league opener against Kinloch 2s

Largo’s second XI got their season underway last weekend against Kinloch 2s, with the Upper Largo side narrowly losing out (Photo: Submitted)

The Upper Largo side therefore knew that they were in for a tough start, and with new second team captain Brent Bentley unavailable, it was Ben Coates who captained the side and, after losing the toss, his side were asked to bat first.

Knowing that batting would be tough due to conditions caused by the very wet start to 2024 meaning any cricket was a great success to be taking place, Largo opened with Paddy Smith and new recruit for 2024, Steve Rowley.

That partnership wouldn’t last long sadly for the home side with Smith returning a catch to Ahmed off his own bowling for one.

Gareth Miles joined Rowley with the pair defending well but unable to score at more than one run an over against the tight visitors bowling attack.

A change of bowling saw the dismissal of both Rowley and Miles with Lodin taking both to leave Largo 31-3 heading toward drinks.

From the midway point, Largo managed to get the scoreboard moving a little quicker as Coates and MacLeod built a partnership of 25 before MacLeod was bowled with Barclay then joining Coates to move the score to 72/4.

Unfortunately a double blow for the home side saw Coates dismissed for a top scoring 32 followed quickly by Barclay for four to end the hopes of mounting a more competitive score, Eventually Largo finishing on 95/8 off their 40 overs.

Hoping to cause an early season upset Largo opened the bowling with MacDonald and Collinson and MacDonald especially was able to put some early pressure on the opposition openers but with no success in terms of wickets.

Young Fletcher Smith and Ashab Ahmad would take their place in attack and with Smith unlucky not to make the breakthrough, it was Ahmad who took the first wicket of the Largo season bowling Razak for 21.

Amin would then take his place and his big hitting style was exactly what was needed on the day and would help take the opposition within 25 runs at the midway point.

​Largo in reply showed some resolve though that will put them in good spirits for the games ahead with Miles dismissing opener Khurshid leg-before-wicket for 12 before captain Coates dismissed Amin for a quickfire 24 well caught by MacLeod.

Habib and Ahmed though for Kinloch would see out the rest of the innings unbeaten to give the visitors a deserved seven wicket win to start the season.

In what was as expected a difficult afternoon for the Largo side they performed well against a good opponent and will be better in future matches for the performances today.