Cricket: Largo

Prakash Udayan was Largo’s top performer as they lost out to Kinloch in the Strathmore & Perthshire Cricket Union Division 1 (Photo: Submitted)

A Largo side buoyed by their win last weekend against Falkland welcomed Kinloch to East Drive looking to back up that performance against one of the in-form teams in the MStrathmore & Perthshire Cricket Union Division 1.

Hughes Gillin won the toss for his Largo side and they decided to field first.

Largo opened with Cusick and Brown and got off to a dream start with both dismissing a Kinloch opener bowled before going on to take a further three wickets between them in their opening spells thanks to catches by Warrender and Coates to leave the visitors in trouble at 31/5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinloch though, showed the depth and skill in batting that has kept them near the top of the league this season, with Hussain and Ahmed would put on a partnership of 89 in quick time to push the visitors towards a competitive score.

Das would eventually dismiss Hussain for 33 but Ahmed would continue on to score 69 off just 54 balls before becoming one of three wickets for Udayan with the score on 150.

With over 15 overs remaining at this point a big score was still in reach for the Kinloch side but Largo with Udayan (3-18) and Brown (3-27) managed to bowl out the visitors for 172 and still with nine overs remaining.

In reply of what looked a par score on the day, Largo looked for a positive start but like in the first innings the new ball brought with it wickets. None of the home side’s top four batters reached double figures with the wicket of Coates, unable to reproduce his big hitting form of last week, for five left Largo on 40/4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Gillin was joined by Warrender who managed to slowly stop the run of wickets and move towards drinks with no further dismissals and still only five runs an over required.

Soon after however, both would be dismissed with the score on 66 to leave victory looking unlikely for the home side. Rowley again showed his uptick in form to top score on 27 and along with Udayan (19) they managed to move Largo to 120/8 but both would be bowled by Hussain and Iqbal respectively and Largo would be bowled out for 124, a 58 run loss.

Largo will look to get back to winning ways again this weekend when they welcome league leaders Arbroath United 2s to East Drive.

Meanwhile, Largo’s second XI made the trip up to Brechin last Saturday to face table-topping Masterblasters for the second time in just three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After some late selection issues, Largo travelled with ten and were captained by Gareth Miles for the first time. He won the toss and decided Largo would bowl first in the 30 over-a-side match.

Largo opened with Hamish Sneddon and Ahmad and Ashab got an early wicket bowling Yalamanchilli for just one.

Sneddon would also get a wicket bowling Kuttykrishnan for eight but at the other end Laghari took the attack to both bowlers passing 50 at quicker than a run a ball.

Xander Sneddon would replace his dad in the attack and would get a deserved wicket, removing Mandava with Ahmad taking the catch, Masterblasters now 67/3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miles would bring himself on to bowl and after the score passed 100, Largo finally managed to dismiss Laghari for a well played 70 thanks to a great catch on the boundary by Hamish Sneddon.

This wicket brought Nishanth to join Fernandes and the pair proceeded to put on an unbeaten 100 run partnership with Largo creating chances off the bowling of Finn Miles and MacLeod but were unable to take them, resulting in the home side reaching 208/4 off their 30 overs, Nishanth top scoring with 72 off just 43 balls.

In reply, Largo opened with G Miles and Brown and the pair started well taking the score to 26 before Miles was bowled by Desai Junior for six.

H Sneddon would join Brown and looked like creating a solid base for Largo however as has been the case this year the Largo side couldn’t take advantage as both set batsman were dismissed, Brown top scoring in the innings with 18 leaving Largo 39/3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xander Sneddon would come in at number four and get some time in the middle moving to 12 however his wicket on 57 would lead to a collapse to finish the innings, Ahmad the last man out with Largo dismissed for 69, Mathew taking 3/10 with the ball.