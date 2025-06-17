Ex-Largo cricketer Safyaan Sharif now Scotland’s top wicket-taker of all time after breaking prior record of 258

Safyaan Sharif in bowling action for Scotland versus Namibia in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates in October 2021 (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

​Former Largo cricketer Safyaan Sharif is now Scotland’s top wicket-taker of all time after overtaking the prior record of 258 last week.

The 34-year-old right-armed seam-bowler, with Perth Doo’cot since 2023, took three wickets for 62 runs as the national team lost a Cricket World Cup league two match by four wickets against the Netherlands last Thursday at Forfarshire’s Forthill ground at Broughty Ferry.

That took his tally of international wickets claimed to 261 in all formats of the game, outdoing Majid Haq’s former record, set ten years earlier.

Paisley-born Haq, 42, was among the first to applaud that feat, posting: “Congratulations to Safyaan Sharif on becoming the Scottish national cricket team’s top wicket-taker of all time, which is well deserved after 14 years of consistent performances.”

Largo have also congratulated their ex-player, adding: “Hopefully it’ll be a great inspiration to the next generation of Largo juniors and for anyone in the area who would like to get involved in cricket.”

Sharif, born in Huddersfield in West Yorkshire and brought up in Buckhaven, started off in the sport with Largo Lions’ junior section as a teenager, going on to play for the club’s seniors from 2006 to 2008 – following in the footsteps of his father Mohammed, a first XI regular for the Upper Largo club at the time – and returning for a 40th anniversary friendly against London’s Marylebone Cricket Club two years ago.

He’s also played for fellow Fife clubs Dunnikier in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline and Carnegie.

Sharif, a Scottish international since 2011, was delighted to break Haq’s decade-old record, telling BBC Sport: “It was a proud moment to break a milestone.

“Just thinking back about all the sacrifices I’ve made and the hard work that’s been put in to get to where I am, it’s a nice reminder of where I started and what I’ve achieved.

“It’s been one hell of a journey. Without hard work and sacrifice, you won’t be able to achieve anything. The support I’ve had from family and friends has been amazing.

“My dad was there, some family friends and a lot of supporters from Perth. To enjoy that moment with everyone was special.”

Largo’s scheduled game against Forfarshire’s seconds on Saturday at home at East Drive was cancelled due to adverse weather but they weren’t out of action all together as they played Elie’s Ship Inn away on the beach there on Sunday.