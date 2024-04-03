Fife cricket club left frustrated as park damage leads to pre-season repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glenrothes Cricket Club returned to Gilvenbank Park to find it amaged following a recent event. According to the club, it left “holes dug, stake-holes rammed into the ground, gouges everywhere and heavy footfall leaving bare soil everywhere.”

Nic Krzyzanowski said: “The cricket square itself has 10 grass pitches in an area over 600 square metres in size. The deep tyre marks cut across the entire square so they affect every pitch, and the holes that had been dug or gouged potentially put at least two pitches out of action for a couple of months if the repairs do not bed in well.

“We continue to do what we can though to offer the best cricket facilities and environments we can, which are accessible and affordable to all. As a club we are driven by our values of fun, enjoyment and respect and that extends beyond just the cricket activities we provide and into doing our part to help others enjoy being in and around the park.”

The newly repaired park and (inset) an example of the damage (Pic: Nic Krzyzanowski)

Thankfully, there has been support from the local community with donations being made to ensure that the repair work can be carried out.

Nic said: “We were extremely grateful for someone reaching out almost immediately to offer a donation towards partially replenishing our stock of loam, seed and fertiliser - it was approximately £150 of supplies we had to use on that repair job alone and for a small club such as ourselves that kind of loss is huge, so such a kind offer was very heartening to receive.”

The cricket club is looking forward to next season. With two teams set to take part in league competition next year, including the 1st IX who promotion to the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union (SPCU) Division 1

