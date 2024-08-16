Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth helps Largo Cricket Club launch fundraiser for 'state-of-the-art' pavilion

Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth helps Largo Lions junior cricketers to celebrate the launch of their £50,000 fundraising campaign for a new pavilion (Photo: Dougi McMillan)

Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth has paid a visit to Largo Cricket Club to help launch a new fundraising project – which will see the construction of a state-of-the-art pavilion.

Players from the club’s Largo Lions juniors were on hand to show the Mid Fife & Glenrothes MSP the ropes as she practised her batting and bowling at the East Drive ground in Upper Largo.

The cricket club – which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023 – is raising funds for a new pavilion with more modern, accessible meeting and washing facilities. That will allow more people to learn and play cricket in East Neuk.

The pavilion, which being designed by Leven architects Sinclair Watt and will also feature solar panels and batteries for electricity. The club hopes to have the new pavilion ready for the 2026 season.

Howzat? Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth hits out to help Largo Cricket Club raise £50,000 for a new pavilion during a recent visit to East Drive earlier this month (Photo: Dougi McMillan)

As part of the fundraising, the Largo Lions are having a sponsored ‘crick-athon’ on Friday, August 23 from 6.15pm. The aim is to make as many runs as possible, as well taking as many wickets and catches as they can. All sponsorship funds raised by the kids will go towards the new pavilion.

Ms Gilruth said: “I had a brilliant morning learning cricket in the sun with the kids and their coaches from Largo Cricket Club. It was great to see the kids showing off their skills – and try their best to teach me!

“The club has been a key part of the community in Largo, Levenmouth and the East Neuk for four decades. I’m really pleased to hear the plans to continue to expand access to the game for local people through the new pavilion, and wish Largo all the best in hitting their fundraising target.”

Largo has around 50 adult members and 35 junior members. As well as Largo, Levenmouth and the East Neuk, players come from further afield in Fife as well as from Edinburgh.

The club has two senior sides that complete in divisions one and two of the Strathmore & Perthshire Cricket Union, with games every weekend from April until mid-September.

Largo’s junior Lions group play regular fixtures at different age groups across Fife. Junior training is every Friday in the Spring and Summer from 6.15pm at East Drive, Upper Largo.

Stuart Macdonald, one of the Largo Lions coaches and a club committee member, added: “It was a special treat for us to welcome a VIP to the club and the kids all made sure Jenny felt right at home.

"We have an ambitious plan to ensure the club can continue providing access for all people to cricket for at least another 40 years, through our new pavilion plans.

"Thank you very much from everyone here to Jenny for helping us launch our fundraising.”