Glenrothes Cricket Club finally get a friendly match after weeks of rain
After a pre-season dominated by rain, Glenrothes Cricket Club 1st XI were finally able to get outdoors for some action on Saturday with a visit to Alloa to play Clackmannan in a pre-season friendly, writes Nic Krzyzanowski.
Clackmannan scored 140 for the loss of 12 wickets from their 40 overs.
In reply, Glenrothes opener James Slingsby (40) and young Anas Tanveer (27 retired not out) in the middle order swung the game Glens’ way, with Qasim Ahmed (22) and Saleh Ashraf (19 not out) helping seal a winning total of 152 for 8.
Glens’ final pre-season friendly is at Dollar this Sunday, before the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union (SPCU) Division 1 season starts at Aberfeldy on Saturday, May 4.
