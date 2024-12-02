Glenrothes Cricket Club stalwart Nic Krzyzanowski's awards night credentials

Nic Krzyzanowski (right) as wicket keeper v Freuchie (Pic Derek Johnstone)

Glenrothes Cricket Club's head of junior cricket Nic Krzyzanowski is a candidate to receive votes for honours at next spring's Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards.

Krzyzanowski, 48, coaches every aspect of the game from soft ball cricket - for under-10s - all the way through to teaching batting, bowling, fielding and wicket keeping to Glenrothes Gladiators' juniors in the hard ball game; up to senior level featuring targeted skills coaching.

Krzyzanowski, who coaches Glenrothes Gladiators' juniors at Gilvenbank Park on Fridays in summer and indoors at two different venues in winter, also regularly coaches the Glens' seniors on Thursday nights.

His expertise helped the newly promoted Glens’ 1st XI finish seventh in this year’s Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union Division 1, by winning eight of their 18 league matches.

Glenrothes Cricket Club 1st and 2nd XI teams pictured in 2023 (Pic by club member)

"I think as a club we were very enthused by how the 1st XI got on this season,” he said. "We didn't have huge expectations having just reached back up a level after a few years of difficulties.

"So it was really encouraging to see them hold their own so well after a number of really good performances at the start of the season in particular.

"I think we felt they learned an awful lot and hopefully they can grow from that in the next few years as well."

Krzyzanowski revealed that Glenrothes 1sts had gained promotion in unusual fashion following their 2023 campaign, adding: "We were runners-up in the second division that year but the team that won it - Kinloch 2nd XI - couldn't take the promotion spot.

Ben Krzyzanowski after taking hat-trick for Glens' 2nds v St Modans 2nds

"They couldn't go up because their 1st XI team came down into division one as well and the league rules say that - other than the lowest division - you can't have more than one team from the same club in the same division.

"We were very content to take the promotion spot instead. As with any club, you want to get to the highest level you can within the constraints of your own playing abilities in the squad and the opportunities it will provide. So it was very key for them all."

Krzyzanowski also stressed the re-establishment of Glens' 2nd XI – they ended 12th in SPCU Division 2 – had also been vital in the club's development.

"Our 2nds had withdrawn from the league the previous season due to dwindling player numbers and people moving to other local clubs," he said.

"So re-introducing that was probably more of a success for us as a club, in particular being able to lean on a lot of our junior players to be exposed at that level and really outperform where we expected them to be.

"Most of it was internal growth. A lot of it was about our junior players - as part of their continued development - being able to step up to that sort of level and play an active part.

"Also, we've got a few older players that can step in and cover that as well. It was great being able to introduce a couple of new starts to the game as well.

"Some of that's driven through our outreach programme, when I go into some local primary schools to talk about the game and coach some sessions.

"We introduced some uncles into the fold as well!

"The club is in a fairly healthy position. I think we always need to keep an eye on where we need to continue to grow, develop and evolve.

"We've always got that movement of players as people come and go from the local area or wish to aspire to a higher level of cricket so they might move onto a different club.

"So it's something we've just got to keep working on and that's why we put a great deal of focus on our junior cricket.

"If we can start growing our own, helping and supporting young players through to their best potential, that's our best pathway.

"It's outstanding just seeing them being able to grow and get to that position where they're able to step into the game.

"But when they actually actively contribute and can score runs, take a wicket or do whatever they can to provide that little spark, it's just phenomenal.

"It means more to me than my own playing abilities."

When asked to recall his own playing career in cricket, Krzyzanowski revealed that he started playing for Cupar Cricket Club back in the 1990s before moving onto Dundee High School's team for several years.

"I always described myself as a bits and pieces all rounder!" he added. "I used to bat, bowl field, keep wicket, I just did a bit of everything, where I needed to fit in and help the team the best.

"My greatest achievement was probably supporting other players, just helping them as a coach, an administrator, a captain, whatever it might be.

"With Dundee High School I was the first XI captain that took them back into the National League by finishing third in our first season back.

"And we also won the Scottish Plate competition, which was a real highlight I suppose."

Krzyzanowski has also revealed how his son Ben, 17, was the main factor in him starting with the Gilvenbank Park club back in 2017.

Nic, who is married to Nicola and works as a civil servant with the Scottish Government, is also a trustee with Glenrothes Community Sports Hub.

He said: “After a number of years trying a number of different sports, Ben decided he would take up cricket.

"That’s why I took him to Glenrothes because it was the nearest club with an active junior section and then from there it’s just kind of grown.

"It’s been fantastic to be part of his journey. The previous year Ben was in the 1st XI team, but for the last year we’ve brought him down to the 2nd XIs to try and really push on his development and give him a feeling of ownership and responsibility for leading a team.

"It’s been really good to see how he supported that and came out as our top bowler of the year.

"Ben is an all rounder and he is far better than me!”

On his aims for Glenrothes Cricket Club over the next few years, Nic added: "We spend a lot of time now trying to instill good governance structures, developing our volunteer base and making sure people feel an active part of the club to give back into it.

"It has to be about getting more players in, developing them to their full potential.

"I have been running informal representative squads in games for all the young players as well, to try and make connections across all the Fife clubs.”

The 2025 cricket league season will start next April and Nic is cautiously optmistic about Glens’ prospects.

He said: “I think we’ll be aiming for a level that best reflects our players’ own skills sets and motivations.

"It would be fantastic to push on further but as long as they’re enjoying their game that’s the most critical element for us.”

The next KCFSC awards – at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy on March 13, 2025 – will include categories for juniors, youths and seniors - teams and individuals - as well as sections for disabled sport and coaches, plus an unsung hero award to recognise the time, commitment and knowledge so many individuals put in to giving so many a chance to pursue their sporting dreams. Nominations can be made at www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/annual-awards/ - the closing date is January 12.

Nic added: “I just do what I do. That’s my kind of take on this sort of thing.

"To hear other people say how appreciated that effort is is always a positive thing.”