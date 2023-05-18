Dom Coates top scored for Largo 1st XI in win

The Fife visitors bowled out their hosts for 153, with wickets taken by Michie, captain Hughes Gillin, Harry Collinson, Sneddon and Brown while St Modans skipper McPake top scored for the home team by passing 50 runs.

In reply, Largo looked in trouble at 65/4 but things improved when Gillin was joined by Dom Coates, making a welcome return to Largo colours after a few seasons away due to university commitments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next 16 overs, the pair chased down the runs in quick time, showing the skill both have when playing at their best and finding the answers to anything that the St Modans side could throw at them as Largo prevailed with Coates finishing on 50 not out.