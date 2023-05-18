News you can trust since 1871
Largo Cricket Club: 1st XI win by six wickets at newly promoted St Modans

Largo Cricket Club's 1st XI won by six wickets with 10 overs to spare in last Saturday’s away SPCU 1st Division clash against newly promoted St Modans at Bannockburn, writes Brent Bentley.

By The Newsroom
Published 18th May 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Dom Coates top scored for Largo 1st XI in winDom Coates top scored for Largo 1st XI in win
The Fife visitors bowled out their hosts for 153, with wickets taken by Michie, captain Hughes Gillin, Harry Collinson, Sneddon and Brown while St Modans skipper McPake top scored for the home team by passing 50 runs.

In reply, Largo looked in trouble at 65/4 but things improved when Gillin was joined by Dom Coates, making a welcome return to Largo colours after a few seasons away due to university commitments.

Over the next 16 overs, the pair chased down the runs in quick time, showing the skill both have when playing at their best and finding the answers to anything that the St Modans side could throw at them as Largo prevailed with Coates finishing on 50 not out.

Meanwhile, in a home fixture, Largo 2nds beat Freuchie 2nds by 36 runs last weekend.