Hughes Gillin's Largo 1st XI suffered defeat

Defeat would have been far from the Leven players’ minds during the Dundee innings, with Paul Cusick the main tormentor with ball in hand as he picked up four wickets for the visitors. Michie - with three wickets – and Scott also struck to keep Dundee below 150 runs.

Largo opened in reply with Cusick and Das but early wickets would fall with both openers and Dom Coates dismised with the score on just 20.

Udayan would come in at five to join captain Gillin, who showed his early season form once again by passing 50 with some textbook cover drives and being particularly dismissive of the opposition’s spin bowlers to move past 100 without any further wickets lost and victory seemingly in sight.

However, after the dismissal of Gillin for 75, Largo’s lower order lost wickets in quick succession.

No other batsman would end up in double figures and thanks to two wickets for Beaumont and four for Lowden, Largo lost their last seven wickets for just 18 runs and fell to defeat from what had seemed like an unassailable position.

Largo 1sts will look to get back on track this weekend when returning to East Drive in a tough assignment against new league Leaders Stoneywood Dyce 2s.

Meanwhile, on a gloriously sunny day at East Drive last weekend, Largo’s 2nd XI welcomed Kinloch’s 2nd XI with an exciting first for the Largo side as they turned out in their new coloured clothing for the first time in game action.

With usual captain David Scott in the 1st team, Brent Bentley captained Largo and his side were in the field first.

After Kinloch had scored 70 off the first seven overs, Bentley removed Mohammed for 38, before two wickets from Miles – he finished with 2/13 off his eight overs – reduced the visitors to 110/4 at halfway.

After drinks, Sandhu dismissed Habib for 8 LBW but Matthew scored a quickfire 50 at over a run a ball that took them towards 200.

Blake took a wicket off his first ball to remove Amin for 22, but Kinloch reached an imposing 220/9 off 40 overs.

In reply, after his impressive debut last week, Hasan Rasel played one of the most entertaining and attacking innings East Drive will have witnessed.

In an innings containing 12 massive sixes including a sequence of five consecutive sixes off Nadeem into trees on the leg side boundary, Rasel scored 98 off just 58 balls before missing a spinning delivery from opposition captain Habib to be bowled leg stump with the score on 113 in the 18th over.

Largo subsequently required 15 for victory heading into the final over, but Habib took the final wicket of Blake, playing on to his stumps for 10, leaving Bentley 28 not out and Largo 14 short of victory.

