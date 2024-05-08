Largo Cricket Club suffer chastening away loss to start league season

Jayjit Das top scored for Largo 1sts in last weekend's heavy defeat against Arbroath 2nds

With the conditions not ideal for cricket after overnight rain, Largo captain Ben Coates lost the toss and the home side decided to avoid the wet outfield and bat first.

Against what looked a strong Arbroath side with many of the team promoted in their 1st XI last year, Largo opened the bowling with Michie and Merrington who immediately found the going tough.

Merrington got the first league wicket of the season by trapping Edwards LBW for 15, bringing Laing to the wicket to join Gibson. The pair built a strong partnership that saw both pass 50 and move the score past 100.

Barclay dismissed Gibson for 59, caught by the returning Udayan, with Coates dismissing Laing for a top scoring 69.

However there was no let up for the Largo side with Cameron and Peal taking the score past 250 while both making half centuries to post an imposing 294/4 in their 45 overs.

Largo opened in reply with Cusick and Rowley but sadly for the visitors they were again immediately under pressure as they ran into a great spell of bowling from Plomer. He would dismiss both openers and G Miles, with all scoring just one, before a mini recovery from Coates and Das took the score towards 50.

This was a temporary reprieve as Plomer would dismiss Coates clean bowled for 16 before finishing with an impressive 6 for 19 in his 8 overs. Das would top score with 22 but he became one of two wickets for Stott which coupled with two for Stow meant Largo were all out for 61 in just 16.5 overs.

Against a tough opposition with an understrength side this was a chastening first match for the 1st team this year.

With reinforcements to come and hopefully better conditions to bowl in to help avoid the 34 wides total in this game, Largo will look to get back on track next weekend at home against Stoneywood Dyce 2nds.