Largo to face Marylebone as cricket club's 40th anniversary celebrations continue

The famous Fife side have already hosted a number of events this year, including a previous match-up against Forty Club and a dinner dance.

And now they will take on English opposition. Largo were founded in their current guise in 1983 and have been at East Drive since 1986.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club boast the likes of current Scotland seamer Safyaan Sharif and Scotland Rugby captain Jamie Ritchie as former players.

Largo's 40th anniversary celebrations are continuing (Photo: Submitted)