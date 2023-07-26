News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

Largo to face Marylebone as cricket club's 40th anniversary celebrations continue

Largo Cricket Club will continue its 40th anniversary celebrations with a fixture against Marylebone next month.
By Ben Kearney
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read

The famous Fife side have already hosted a number of events this year, including a previous match-up against Forty Club and a dinner dance.

And now they will take on English opposition. Largo were founded in their current guise in 1983 and have been at East Drive since 1986.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club boast the likes of current Scotland seamer Safyaan Sharif and Scotland Rugby captain Jamie Ritchie as former players.

Largo's 40th anniversary celebrations are continuing (Photo: Submitted)Largo's 40th anniversary celebrations are continuing (Photo: Submitted)
Largo's 40th anniversary celebrations are continuing (Photo: Submitted)
Most Popular

Club president Alastair Duncan said: “We are a grassroots, community club with a band of volunteers on the committee and volunteer junior coaches who all do their bit to make sure that we get teams out at senior and junior level. To be president of the club at this time is a great honour."

Related topics:FifeScotland