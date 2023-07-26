Largo to face Marylebone as cricket club's 40th anniversary celebrations continue
The famous Fife side have already hosted a number of events this year, including a previous match-up against Forty Club and a dinner dance.
And now they will take on English opposition. Largo were founded in their current guise in 1983 and have been at East Drive since 1986.
The club boast the likes of current Scotland seamer Safyaan Sharif and Scotland Rugby captain Jamie Ritchie as former players.
Club president Alastair Duncan said: “We are a grassroots, community club with a band of volunteers on the committee and volunteer junior coaches who all do their bit to make sure that we get teams out at senior and junior level. To be president of the club at this time is a great honour."