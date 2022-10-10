'Things are changing now with people appreciating Asian players more' - Dunnikier Cricket Club captain Mohammad Sharif welcomes appointment of new Cricket Scotland chairman

Muhammad Sharif (centre), pictured with team-mates Mubeen Akhtar and Tariq Aziz, is pleased with appointment (Pic Dunnikier Cricket Club)

Sharif is pleased Luthra – a businessman who played cricket for Scotland at youth level – has been handed a two-year deal in the role in the wake of Scottish Cricket being found institutionally racist by an independent review.

"There is still a limited number of Asian people playing for Scottish cricket teams but I have seen over the years too many youngsters, good players, who never got a chance to go anywhere to play,” Sharif, a Pakistan-born restaurant owner, told the Fife Free Press.

"I think that will definitely change under the new chairman. People are really aware around the world about what is going on and know the importance of giving people equal opportunities.

“A lot of things have been changed since when I was first playing in Scotland in 1996. Back then it was very, very tough for the Asian community to play.

"Whoever was a very good player or an outstanding player got respect but the average player was not really considered to play.

"Things are changing now with people appreciating players coming forward from any community to play cricket.

"It used to be different but now things are better and it’s actually a very good move changing the chairman.”

Luthra told Sky Sports that he was driven to take on the role after feeling "anger, deep upset and frustration" at 448 examples of institutional racism being uncovered within the Scottish game.

Cricket Scotland's previous board resigned shortly before the findings of the review were published, with Luthra saying his "No 1 priority" was to appoint an independent and diverse board of directors.

He added: "I have arrived in a very problematic, complicated situation and there are some deep problems, but I am very optimistic about the future and ready to rebuild the organisation. I am ready for the challenge.

"Why I got involved was driven and fuelled by my anger, deep upset and frustration about what I was hearing and reading from the report.

"The more I read and the more I spoke to people, the angrier and the more upset I got about the experiences the victims had gone through.

"That anger and frustration turned into the motivation to try and help.

"The why for me comes from an underlying passion to change the course of this organisation and make a level playing field for everyone playing cricket in Scotland.

"Cricket has been a major part of my life and I am excited to bring my experience across business, technology and sport to elevate Scottish cricket domestically and on the international stage.

"Major challenges and opportunities lie ahead and I am excited about what the future holds for Cricket Scotland."

Public comments from Majid Haq and former Scotland team-mate Qasim Sheikh had prompted the independent review.