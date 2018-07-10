Cricketers get their hands on Ferrier Cup once again

St Andrews University Staff cricketers capped a glorious week with the second of two big victories over local rivals on Sunday.

The first win came in the annual Ferrier Cup game against their counterparts from across the Tay – Dundee University Staff – on Wednesday.

The Ferrier Cup has been played between the two sides every year since 1987 (rain permitting) and is in memory of former Dundee captain and president Bill Ferrier.

Batting first, St Andrews lost two quick wickets before the middle order of Earnshaw (24), Crooks (45), Hey (20), Segal (25) and Pass (23) saw the home team to a commanding 171/9 from their 25 overs.

In response, Dundee’s innings never really got going with four wickets falling to St Andrews bowlers Pass (3/7) and Hey in a devastating opening burst.

Frankland and Blake provided no respites for the beleaguered batsmen before French international player Isabelle Costaz finished off the Dundee innings with four wickets of her own.

Dundee’s total of 50 all out meant that the Cup returned to St Andrews for the first time since 2015 and saw St Andrews retake the lead in the series by 15 wins to 14.

Buoyed by the success, St Andrews returned to league action on Sunday against fellow pace-setters, Kinloch – the two sides tied on points at the top of the table heading into this game.

Sticking to the winning formula, St Andrews again opted to bat first and this time McLennan and Frankland got off to a quick start before the latter was out for 26. This brought Earnshaw to the wicket who combined so brilliantly with McLennan just a couple of weeks earlier. The chemistry was immediately on display again as the pair ran well and dispatched the loose balls to the boundary.

The two batsmen added 125 for the second wicket before Earnshaw fell for 59. McLennan followed soon after, top-scoring with 75 as the St Andrews innings stalled.

Some late impetus in the form of a huge 6 from Horgan saw St Andrews to a par score of 233/9 from their 45 overs.

Kinloch came out swinging when it came to their turn to bat, scoring mainly in boundaries. While the batsmen’s aggressive approach paid off to get the scoreboard racing along, the chances for wickets came with regularity.

A number of good catches were taken by St Andrews fielders to keep the game in the balance – Hey picking up two wickets in an opening spell before Crooks and Earnshaw collected three each in the middle overs.

A late stand between Asim and Jamaal (49) briefly raised the prospect of a miraculous victory for Kinloch, before Devine and Kothari wrapped things up for St Andrews, Kinloch finishing 45 runs adrift on 188 all out, allowing St Andrews to reclaim sole occupancy of top spot.