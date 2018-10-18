Crunch time for Connor as he aims to save card

Connor Syme heads into this weekend’s final European Tour counting event in Valderrama with his status for next year in his own hands.

To win full playing rights for next season, Syme needs to finish inside the top 110 on the tour’s Race to Dubai points rankings.

Some of those finishing just outside those places will be granted their tour card once ineligible players are removed from the rankings.

That means the 23-year-old from Drumoig, who is currently 126th on the table, sits agonisingly close to winning his card.

It would be a remarkable achievement for Connor given that he only turned pro last year before graduating through the tour’s qualifying school shortly afterwards.

He has impressed in spells on tour, a second place finish at the Shot Clock Masters in Austria helping him surge up the rankings and into the position he is in now.

Another aiming to win a European Tour card for next season is Kinross golfer Calum Hill.

Calum has won on the Challenge Tour this season and sits 29th in their rankings.

Should he do enough over the Challenge Tour’s final two events and break into the top 15, then he will earn a card for the main European Tour.