Cup run to remember is over for brave Falkland

Falkland exited the Village Cup on Sunday to an excellent team from Yorkshire who, frankly, were simply better.

Visitors Foxton and Flixton had more depth in both their batting and their bowling with their ground fielding a sight to behold.

But the local side battled hard, and pushed their visitors all the way at Scroggie Park.

The Yorkshire team won the toss, and put Falkland into bat.

Falkland’s innings got off to a slow start, but picked up once Grant Doig and Ben Strachan got going on the firm foundation laid by the earlier batsmen.

Both men perished soon after reaching 50, and then only Adam Ferguson’s 22 not out was significant as the tail failed to wag.

Nevertheless 187 was a competitive total.

For a long time, things were level pegging with, if anything, Falkland holding the edge until a stand of 94 between Hutchinson and Norman made all the difference.

Even then there were a few wobbles to give Falkland some hope until until Jamie Nesfield hit the winning four which put Foxton and Flixton into the semi-final with three wickets and 11 balls to spare.

A clubs spokesman reflected on the tie, and the run to the quarter finals.

He said: “Falkland have little to be ashamed of, they were gallant losers in what was a sporting encounter played in fine weather in front of a crowd of several hundred spectators including a sizeable contingent from Yorkshire.

“Falkland did Scotland proud, and the hospitality was first class with a piper and a game played at the tea interval by some of the All Stars.”

Scoreline: Falkland 187 for 9 (B Strachan 55, G Doig 51, A Ferguson 22 not out, R Malthouse 4 for 32, J Hatton 3 for 33) Foxton and Flixton 190 for 7 ( W Hutchinson 51, W Norman 51, S Stocks 24)