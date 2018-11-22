Cupar coach picks up top national award for squash, rugby and basketball roles

A Cupar man who mentors across three sports has had his hard work and dedication recognised after being named sportscotland Coach Developer of the Year.

Bob Easson, who coaches in Edinburgh, has excelled in several roles across a range of sports over the years and currently works in squash, rugby and basketball.

He is performance director on the board of Scottish Squash, mentors and helps executives, coaches and players at Basketball Scotland, and is director of rugby at Edinburgh Academicals.

Despite his wide-ranging remit, what drives Bob remains the same as when he started out as a PE Teacher in the mid-60s. He said: “I am really keen to see young people develop. I’ve been involved in teaching, coaching and mentoring for a long time working with young coaches. The proud moments are seeing someone improve, I get a buzz out of that, to see young coaches get better and move on.

“Coaches and athletes have to have many people who help them throughout their careers and it’s brilliant to be able to be part of that journey.”

Derek O’Riordan, head coach at Edinburgh Academicals, said: “I think Bob is the best coach and mentor in the UK. He has contributed so much across so many sports and made an outstanding contribution to the success of sport in Scotland.”

Bob has helped with several changes at Scottish Squash over the last few years, proving influential for the players, coaches and executive team during this time by raising awareness of what is required to succeed in sport on the world stage and helping players to take responsibility for their own development. Scotland’s squash players have recently had some great results, including the first medals on the world stage in 17 years. With Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban winning gold in the 2017 world doubles and silver in the 2018 world doubles.

Scottish Squash national coach Paul Bell explained: “Bob has mentored me through my time as national coach and his guidance and advice has been invaluable to me making the impact I have made in the sport.”

Bob picked up his award on an evening where inspirational coaches, officials and volunteers from all over Scotland were celebrated across 13 categories for their significant contribution to sport over the past 12 months.

The sportscotland Coaching Officiating and Volunteer Awards 2018, were held at Glasgow City Chambers on Thursday, November 15 where leading athletes congratulated the winners and thanked them for their work in supporting and developing sport in Scotland.

Stewart Harris, sportscotland Chief Executive, said: “Every year across Scotland, thousands of dedicated sporting enthusiasts devote their time, knowledge and skills to help others achieve their sporting goals. Our Coaching, Officiating and Volunteering Awards provide us with a chance to celebrate the great sporting achievements that are taking place every day and congratulate individuals on their commitment to Scottish sport.

“Bob has given so much to all the sports he has worked in, the clubs and of course the players and coaches he has guided over the years. This award is truly fitting for a lifetime of hard work and dedication.”

“At sportscotland we are implementing a world-class sporting system at every level in Scotland and we can only do so with the support of the many dedicated coaches, officials and volunteers.”

At the event, hosted by BBC Scotland’s Bryan Burnett, coaches, officials and volunteers involved in squash, wheelchair basketball, para swimming, badminton, rugby, judo, lawn bowls, swimming, football, athletics and boccia were recognised for the many hours they dedicate to helping others compete at the best level they can.