Cupar Hearts 2-0 AM Soccer

It was local derby day as Cupar Hearts welcomed top of the table AM Soccer to a rain drenched Duffus Park.

It was pride as well as points that the two sides were competing for in front of a large support.

An injury for Steven Pennington forced Hearts into an early substitution with Connor Murdoch joining the action and he certainly left his mark on the game going on to score the winner.

The opening half hour saw two straight red cards.

The first for Cupar’s captain Sean Murdoch when he brought down the advancing forward.

Then the referee evened the sides in an identical incident with Barry Sibanda brought down when he was through on goal.

Hearts opened the score on half time when Lee Sibanda rolled a free kick down the side of the defensive wall and Connor Murdoch’s low cross was headed in by Barry Sibanda.

On the hour mark ‘keeper James Robson pulled off two outstanding saves in quick succession. First came from a close range Jamie Leslie shot then a quality Richie Lawson effort after a corner kick.

Back at the other end Barry Sibanda found himself one on one with the goalie but Dale Wotherspoon once again managed to palm the ball away. Jakub Dobes picked up the loose ball and crossed for Connor Murdoch who’s shot skimmed the post.

Murdoch would get his reward though on 80 minutes when he sealed the victory for Hearts.

He collected a through ball by Jakub Dobes and fired home.

This weekend Cupar Hearts travel to face Burntisland United in a League match.

Kick off 2PM.

Cupar Hearts: Robson, Anderson, S. Murdoch, McColm, B. Woods, Dobes, Wainwright, Gray, Pennington, L. Sibanda and B. Sibanda. Subs: C. Murdoch, Wells, Watson, M. Woods, Leadbetter.