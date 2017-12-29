Cupar swimmers make a splash in Glenrothes

It was an icy start to a weekend of gruelling competition at Warrender Graded Meet at the Michael Woods Centre last weekend.

Some swimmers made the chilly journey to Glenrothes from as far afield as Glasgow and Ayr.

It demonstrated the pull of the event that the nation’s top young swimmers braved the conditions to compete in the Kingdom.

Amongst them were eight swimmers from Cupar and District Swimming Club competing over the two days, with a fantastic seven medal places achieved against tough competition from much larger clubs.

Despite the glowing reputations of some of the opposition, the local club members stepped up to the mark and went toe to toe with the talented youngsters.

Eve Hewitt shone over the two days in the 13Y category with superb personal bests (pbs) in all her swims and a very well deserved fifth and eighth in 100m and 200m breaststroke (1.27.11s, 3.07.26).

In 15Y+, boys’ club captian Findlay Baillie continued his winning streak with third in 50m freestyle (27.75s) and fifth in 100m breaststroke (1.15.18s) as did team mate Oliver Goad (14Y) securing fourth in 200m backstroke (2.27.87s), eighth in 200m freestyle (2.16.00s) and an impressive 5.41s pb in the keenly contested 100m butterfly (1.11.77s).

Girls’ captian Louise Moncrieff led by example as she swam strong times in 50m and 100m freestyle.

In the younger 12UY category, Hannah Staal carried on her consistent run of pbs in recent events , winning an excellent fourth in 200m IM (2.51.10s).

Saif Azzam brought down his 50m and 100m freestyle times with great pbs in both, as did Liam Black and Ella MacGeorge with very strong pbs in 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke respectively.