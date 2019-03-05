Cupar swimmers race to impressive times at Carnegie Open Meet

Cupar and District swimmers had a successful weekend at the Carnegie Open Meet.

In the freestyle events, Amy Hargreaves (11-12), Maisie Watson (13-14) and Helen Black (13-14) all broke their personal bests in the 50m event, with Amy doing the same in the 200m distance. Liam Black (11-12), Ella McGeorge (11-12) and Caera Baillie (11-12) swam in the 100m event, with Caera setting her fastest time, and Katie Duncan (11-12) also getting a personal best in the 400m distance. Caera and Maisie also set fastest times in the 50m butterfly, with Maisie also swimming the 100m distance. In the backstroke events, Lauren McQuilton (13-14) swam her fastest ever 50m. Helen Black swam in the 50m event, with Ella and Katie undertaking the 100m distance. Caera and Ella also swam the 50m breaststroke, with Ella breaking her PB twice to reach the final and get a silver medal. Lauren and Helen swam the 100m distance, both securing fastest times, with Caera and Ella achieving the same in the 200m event.