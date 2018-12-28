Cupar swimmers smash their personal bests

Cupar swimmers made a splash Warrender Swim Meet at Glenrothes.

Helen Black (13/14 girls) swam her fastest ever 100m breaststroke, with Brodie Marshall (12 and under boys) picking up his best times in the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle events. Amy Hargreaves, Caera Baillie and Ella McGeorge (all 12 years and under girls) got personal bests in 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle and the 200m individual medley. Amy also swam her fastest ever 50m butterfly and Caera and Ella secured personal bests in the 100m breaststroke, with Ella picking up a sixth place medal in that event.