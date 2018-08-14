Dan will help to grow golf at the Fairmont

Fairmont St Andrews has appointed Dan Naudo as the new director of golf.

Joining from London Golf Club, Kent, Dan will be responsible for strengthening the international presence of the golf offering at the five-star resort, ensuring guests are provided with a unique golfing experience and performance, and service objectives are achieved in his team of 30. Dan will also be responsible for promoting golf services and creating different ways to encourage younger players and families to enjoy the sport at the resort.

Dan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with over 12 years’ within the golf industry and his understanding of golf operations, sales and marketing will continue to grow the reputations of the two championship golf courses, The Torrance and The Kittocks on the five-star resort.

Dan began his career as a sales consultant at Stoke Park, Buckinghamshire before following his true passion for golf at London Golf Club where he progressed from sales manager to head of operations for 9 years.

Commenting on his new appointment as director of golf, Dan said: “I am delighted to be at the iconic Home of Golf to lead and develop an incredibly successful team. What better place to follow my passion for golf and growing the awareness of the two championship courses.”

John Keating, general manager at Fairmont St Andrews commented “We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Fairmont St Andrews.”