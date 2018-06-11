Daniel hits the 100-mark in marathon running

Falkland Trail Runner Daniel Kershaw reached an impressive milestone last weekend when he completed his 100th marathon.

The 42-year-old, from Bankfoot, began running nearly a decade ago with the simple aim of improving his fitness and leading a healthier lifestyle but on Saturday he completed a century of marathons after finishing at Strathearn in four hours, seven minutes and a second.

He was just one of a number of Falkand Trail Runners in action last weekend:

Results: Templeton Trail Race: 5 Chris Russell 34.52, 8 Bryan Innes 35.58, 16 Tony Martin 37.49, 21 Andrew Ballantyne 38.54, 32 Bryan Lessels 40.47, 37 Dave Morton 41.34, 44 Kevin Murray 43.10, 48 Iain Simpson 43.47, 59 Keith Bonthrone 45.03, 67 Paul Sutherland 46.33, 71 Louise Lessels 47.03, 73 Beccy Clark 47.56, 82 Emma Lessels 49.06, 128 Annie Gibson 56.40, 140 Alexa Tweddle 59.15, 141 Michelle Chisholm 59.15, 142 Bill Duff 57.59, 143 Rosemary Lee 59.41, 148 John Lee 63.04.

Hill of Tarvit Race: 11 Dave Clark 37:38, 26 Tony Martin 39:11, 28 Jason Sharp 39:20, 63 Mike Murdoch 43:20, 65 Gordon Laing 43:39, 67 Brent Hardie 43:50, 73 Kevin Murray 44:30, 74 Bryan Lessels 44:31, 92 Keith Bonthrone 46:47, 115 Susanne Lumsden 50:02, 118 Louise Lessels 50:12, 129 Emma Lessels 52:28, 143 Beccy Clark 57:45, 154 Alexa Tweddle 1:02:52, 155 Bill Duff 1:02:54.

Strathearn Marathon: 44 Zoey Johnston 03:44:26 .61 Andy Harley 03:53:57. 64 Susanne Lumsden 03:56:04, 76 Daniel Kershaw 04:07:01, 99 John Clark,04:18:31, 176 Graeme Braid 05:49:38.

Skye Marathon: 261 Kevin Funnell 1:56,03, 327 Karen Bayne 2:00.59, 715 Caroline Colgan 2:46.23, 716 Stuart McIntyre 2:46.23. Abernethy Hill Race: 1 Chris Russell 16m 28s, Annie Gibson 28.22.

Lochalsh Dirty 30 miles Ultra Race: Nessie Kirkbride 9 hours 40 minutes.

Glencoe Mountain Uphill Race: Martyn Nelson 25m 07s, Bill Duff 160 31.20. Cateran Yomp: 12 Gary Ovenstone 15h 37m 23s.

Mull of Galloway Trail Marathon:6h 27m 48s.

Keswick Mountain Festival 25k race: 7 Dave Clark 2h 18m 15s.

Hardmoors Whitehorse Marathon: Karen Campbell 7h 43m 56s.

Roon the Toon 10k:1F60 Nanette Heaney 44.07.