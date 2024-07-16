Davies wins first heat of Kingdom Fly Championship by minutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greig Davies pipped rival Jason Walls by 26 minutes to win the opening heat of the Kingdom Fly Championships as both men weighed in bags of over 24lb.

Davies, a previous winner of the coveted title, landed his first trout at Ballo Reservoir near Leslie on Sunday at 9.34am.

Walls landed his first at 10am and time became critical as both anglers weighed in 24lb 4oz of fish. Third was Paul Cushie with 21lb 2oz and all three received Snowbee vouchers.

Organiser Scott Mudie said there are still a few spaces for the second and final heat at Eden Springs on Sunday, August 4, and any anglers from the first heat can also enter for a practice and would also be eligible for prizes on the day. The final is on Saturday, September 28 also at Eden Springs near Cupar.

The winners from Heat 1 of the Kingdom Fly Championship

A gentle breeze and overcast conditions greeted anglers at Ballo, but conditions changed when the boats left the pier at 9am.

The cloud cover dispersed and the temperature increased, but some anglers took early fish at the Dam End. The wind then dropped, making fishing more challenging.

Eventually, boats were spread out across the water as competitors searched for feeding fish and a steady breeze and some cloud cover came in and that saw catches increase. Later, the wind dropped again, followed by heavy showers.

Moving to sea fishing and more than 40 anglers fished the East Fife Open, with boundaries from Elie Harbour to St Andrews, but only 15 weighed in after the five hour match.

Chris Horn during the recent Home Nations at Dundee

Organiser Mike Horn said it was a nice day but a big swell all along the Fife coast spoiled the summer fishing and made it a real struggle for all the anglers. Best bait on the day was peeler crab.

Denis Thompson from Whitby won with four fish for 6lb 5oz and he took home an Anyfish Anywhere rod and £210.

Kirkcaldy angler, Chris Horn, a Scottish international, landed two fish for 5lb 15oz and Gordon McKay from Cellardyke also hooked into two fish but for only 5lb 7oz.

Arbroath-based Stewart Falconer caught the heaviest fish, a cod of 3lb 6oz.