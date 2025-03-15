Dominant Fife Steel U18s clinch first league title

Fife Steel’s Under-18 men’s squad secured their first competitive title in commanding fashion with an 80-58 victory over High Flyers in the Lothian League Basketball U18 Division.

High Flyers side arrived in Kirkcaldy, on March 13, still in contention for a potential top spot finish but found themselves outmatched by a determined Steel squad.

Steel started slowly, allowing High Flyers to open the scoring and trade baskets throughout the first half of the opening quarter. However, the home side soon found their rhythm, pulling ahead to finish the first period 25-17, thanks in large part to shooting guard Charlie Moran, who poured in 15 points.

The second quarter was tightly contested at 14-14, as Steel rotated in bench players, including Arlo Cornwall, who stunned with a clutch three-pointer to close out the half. Despite the solid contributions, Steel couldn’t extend their lead before halftime.

After the break, Steel ramped up their intensity, once again ignited by another deep three from Cornwall. The team’s all-around effort saw them dominate the third quarter 24-13, pulling away for good. High Flyers struggled to keep pace, particularly against Lewis Millar’s defensive presence—he recorded an unusual “double-double” of 11 rebounds and 10 blocks, muting Flyers’ inside game.

The final quarter saw an even spread of scoring as Steel maintained control, finishing 17-14 to seal the victory. With this win, they secured an insurmountable lead at the top of the table with three games still to play.

This marks the second year of the U18 Lothian League, and with Steel’s triumph, the title remains in Fife following last season’s inaugural win by Dunfermline Reign—the only other Fife team in the 11-team division.

With the division title now secured, Steel’s remaining fixtures will likely see increased court time for younger squad members, providing a glimpse into next season’s title defence and a potential run in the play-in qualifiers for National League Division 2. The team will now look forward to officially lifting the trophy and receiving their winners’ medals in the coming weeks.

