Doors open at famous clubhouse

Golf fans are in for a traditional treat this St Andrew’s Day when the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews opens its doors to the public.

Each year on St Andrew’s Day the public is invited into the main rooms of the famous clubhouse.

Inside is a real treasure trove for sport fanatics.

A spokesman for the day’s event said: “The day will allow visitors the opportunity to view the main rooms in the clubhouse and the various Championship Trophies, including the silver Claret Jug awarded each year to the Champion Golfer of the Year at The Open.”

Admission is free, all ages are welcome, and members and staff of the club will be on hand to act as guides.

The day runs this Friday, November 30 from 10 am to 5 pm.