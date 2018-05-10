Downfield 4-2 Thornton Hibs

Poor decision making and slack defending cost Thornton Hibs big time in a rainy Dundee on Wednesday night. as they slumped to a 4-2 defeat to Downfield.



Downfield took the lead in the 12th minute when Matthew Clark came out of his area and made a hash of his clearance allowing Jordan Timmons to shoot from distance into the unguarded net.

This lead lasted just five minutes before Adam Drummond's shot was deflected into the path of Ben Anthony who blasted the ball home via the underside of the crossbar.

Thornton went ahead on the half-hour mark when Anthony raced up the right and his cross was met by Garry Thomson who dived full-length to head home.

Early in the second-half Stuart Drummond's volley from close range was blocked on the line by Ryan Sloan and by the 48th minute, instead of being two goals down, the home side had levelled affairs when Timmons turned provider with a cross that was met by the head of Dale Davidson.

In the 65th minute bad defending afforded Lee Cameron lots of space on the right and he took this opportunity to shoot home from an acute angle to put Downfield back in front.

Sloan made a save to prevent Adam Drummond from equalising but there was another goal left in the game and it came from the right boot of Cameron who scored his second of the night with a sizzling strike from outside the area.

SM Electrical Services Hibs' Man of the Match: Garry Thomson

Downfield: Sloan, Mudie, Warwick, Reilly, Duell, Cargill, Davidson, Cameron, Blackwood, Timmons, Connell. Subs: C.Colquhoun, O'Leary, Airlie, Hagan, Cruickshank.

Thornton Hibs: Clark, Crichton, M.Robertson, S.Drummond, Shields, Coleman, Adam, Hepburn, Anthony, Thomson, A.Drummond. Subs: Hoskisson, Mackie, Malcolm, Keatings.

Referee: Mr R.Taylor